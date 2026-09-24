Cristiano Ronaldo under criticism after shoving fan who wanted to take a picture

A video involving Cristiano Ronaldo and one of his fans has spread on social media, with the footballer's action sparking widespread discussion. The video shows a fan approaching Ronaldo to take a picture, and the footballer pushing him away.

The footage shows the fan approaching the footballer and attempting to take a photo together. Afterwards, Ronaldo is seen pushing him aside.

The situation in the video has drawn mixed reactions on social media.

In the comments under the video, some users severely criticized Ronaldo's action. Others pointed out that the full context of the situation in the video remains unknown.

No additional information has been provided yet regarding when and where the incident took place, nor the reason why the footballer pushed the fan aside.