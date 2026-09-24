Sadio Mane is investing 20 million dollars in his native village

·3·World
Sadio Mane is investing 20 million dollars in his native village

Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane is implementing an agro-industrial project worth nearly 20 million dollars in his birthplace, the village of Bambali. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project, named SM10 Agro, took place on September 19. This was reported by the Senegalese national television channel RTS.

Valued at 11.7 billion West African CFA francs, the project will cover an area of approximately 500 hectares. It is planned to establish a plantation with about 78,000 mango trees, fruit processing enterprises, as well as an agricultural education and research center.

The facilities are intended to produce items such as mango puree, dried fruit, and mango butter. The project is planned to have a processing capacity of approximately 8.5 thousand tons of mangoes per year.

In the initial phase of the initiative, more than 1,000 direct jobs are expected to be created, and later the number of jobs is projected to reach 2,500.

Through this project, Mane aims to develop agriculture in Bambali and its surrounding areas, locally process fruits, and create new employment and educational opportunities for the population, especially the youth.

Sadio ManeSM10 AgroBambali villagemango plantation
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