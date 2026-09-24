Huge treasure consisting of over 24 thousand silver coins discovered in Sweden

·0·World
Huge treasure consisting of over 24 thousand silver coins discovered in Sweden

A major treasure dating back to the Viking Age and the early Middle Ages has been discovered in the Myorkyo area, under the Södertälje municipality in Sweden. Named the "Hörningsholm Treasure", the find includes about 24,100 silver coins and 144 other historical artifacts.

The treasure was found in August 2025 on the Hörningsholm 2:7 land plot. Silver coins make up the main part of it. Additionally, the finds include silver items, gilded ornaments, and a small amount of gold items. Experts have rated the overall condition of the treasure as good.

The person who discovered the find reported it to the county administration as soon as possible. Therefore, they are considered to have fulfilled the requirements established by law.

According to the Swedish National Heritage Board, the "Hörningsholm Treasure" is the largest coin treasure ever found in the country. Experts emphasize that the find can provide new information about Sweden's early economy, long-distance trade and communications, and society during a period poorly covered in written sources.

Another notable aspect of the treasure is the abundance of rare bishop's coins in it. These coins can provide additional information about religious and economic life at that time.

The Swedish National Heritage Board has decided to take the find into state ownership. The person who discovered the treasure will be paid a compensation of 4 million Swedish kronor.

Board representative Magnus Larsson noted that in determining the amount of compensation, the high historical and cultural value of the treasure and the need to set a fair payment for the discoverer were taken into account.

Y
Hörningsholm TreasureSwedish National Heritage BoardMyorkyo areaViking Age
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