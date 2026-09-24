Tesla reveals the look of the new Optimus Gen 3 robot

·33·Technology
Tesla reveals the look of the new Optimus Gen 3 robot

Breaking its own pre-presentation plans, Tesla inadvertently revealed the latest generation of its humanoid robot, the Optimus Gen 3 models. Details of the new device were discovered in the mobile app code intended for users, sparking significant interest in the tech world. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, 3D models labeled "gen3" were found directly within Tesla's smartphone application. These images show the new generation robot side-by-side with the previous Gen 2.5 prototype, allowing experts to clearly compare the differences between the two devices.

Significant changes in external design

According to the drawings, engineers have completely redesigned the robot's exterior. The exposed mechanical elements visible in previous versions have been completely removed. Instead, the Optimus Gen 3 features modern matte black finishes and a more integrated, streamlined body design.

Additionally, the complex joints where the torso and upper legs connect are now covered with special flexible protective components. The hand sections also appear to be significantly improved. Previously, Tesla announced that the robot's fingers and palms would have 22 degrees of freedom.

Production and future plans

The discovered images appear to be interface elements prepared directly for the company's mobile app, although the company has not yet made a public official announcement regarding the Optimus Gen 3. It is worth noting that CEO Elon Musk stated back in March that the third version of the robot was already operational but needed further refinement.

Later, Musk emphasized that he intended to showcase the robot closer to the start of production so that competitors would not have time to copy the design. Currently, the company is rapidly preparing its infrastructure: special areas are being cleared for Optimus production at the Fremont factory, and a separate factory is being built for this purpose in Texas.

TeslaOptimus Gen 3Elon MuskRoboticsTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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