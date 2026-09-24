Sharp increase in incidence of ARVI, flu, and COVID-19 in Russia

The spread of respiratory infections is intensifying in Russia. In the 38th week of 2026, 734,000 cases of ARVI, flu, and COVID-19 were recorded. This is 33.8 percent more than the previous week.

This was announced by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing — Rospotrebnadzor.

According to the agency, the intensity of the spread of respiratory infections in the country is increasing.

734,000 cases were recorded within a week.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, the peak incidence of flu in the current season is expected to be observed on the eve of the New Year holidays. The situation regarding respiratory infections remains under the observation of specialists.