The actor recognized as the "world's most handsome man" while in prison

·76·World
The actor recognized as the "world's most handsome man" while in prison

Myanmar actor, model and singer Paing Takhon was named the world's most handsome man by TC Candler while he was in prison in 2021. He took first place in the "100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021" ranking. The organization also added the call "Free this man" to his photo. The Day reported about this.

Paing Takhon was born on September 17, 1996 in Kawthaung, Myanmar. He is the fourth child in a family of six children. At the age of 18, he moved to Yangon and started his career in modeling. Later, he also engaged in acting and singing.

In 2017, Paing Takhon played the leading role in the movie "Midnight Traveller" and began to gain recognition as an actor. During these years, his modeling career also developed, and he gained many fans outside Myanmar, particularly in Thailand.

In 2020, he took 10th place in the "100 Most Handsome Faces" ranking compiled by TC Candler. At the beginning of 2021, he shaved his head and lived as a monk in a Buddhist monastery for 10 days. Photos of him from this period were widely circulated on social media.

However, 2021 brought a drastic turn in his life. After the military seized power in Myanmar on February 1, mass protests began in the country. Paing Takhon also spoke out against the military coup, participated in the protests, and expressed his stance on social media.

Tatuajli erkakning turli qiyofadagi uchta surati yonma-yon joylashgan.

On April 8, 2021, he was arrested by the military from his mother's house in Yangon. Later, his social media pages were also deleted.

On December 27, a court sentenced Paing Takhon to three years in prison with hard labor under Article 505(a) of the Penal Code of Myanmar. He was held in Insein Prison.

Not long after, TC Candler announced its 2021 ranking. In it, Paing Takhon took first place on the "100 Most Handsome Faces" list out of more than 130,000 candidates. Thus, he achieved this recognition precisely while he was in prison.

Paing Takhon spent nearly 11 months in prison and was released on March 2, 2022, under a state pardon.

Paing TakhonTC Candler100 Most Handsome FacesInsein Prison
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