A snake swallowed three golf balls

·6·World
A snake swallowed three golf balls

Veterinarians in San Antonio, Texas, USA, encountered a very unusual case. A snake somehow swallowed three golf balls, and as a result, all of them got stuck inside its body.

Following this bizarre incident, the snake was rushed to an animal hospital. Specialists faced the complex task of removing the balls without harming the snake.

The veterinarians decided to solve the problem without performing surgery. To do this, the snake was given a strong sedative and deeply sedated. Afterwards, the specialists carefully maneuvered the golf balls inside its body and extracted them by hand. This was reported by Need To Know.

Most amazingly, all three golf balls were successfully removed, and there was no need for surgery on the snake.

The unusual rescue process took place at the South Texas Avian & Exotic Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Videos of it spread across social media and quickly went viral.

The video, posted online on September 22, garnered over five million views in a short period. Users who watched the footage were left baffled as to how the snake managed to swallow three golf balls.

Some reacted to the event with humor. One person suggested that the snake might have mistaken the balls for eggs.

Another user expressed gratitude to the veterinarians.

San AntonioSnakeSouth Texas Avian &amp; Exotic Hospitalgolf balls
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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