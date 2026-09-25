17 snakes found in Samarkand released back into the wild

Seventeen snakes found by residents in various locations in the mountainous areas of Samarkand region's Nurobod district were examined by specialists and released back into their natural habitat.

Among them are 16 Central Asian cobras and 1 viper. While some of the snakes had wandered into populated areas for various reasons, others were found by locals in a diseased or injured state.

Subsequently, the animals were handed over to the Main Directorate of Ecology and Climate Change of Samarkand region. Specialists conducted a special examination of the wild animals and assessed their condition.

As a result of the checks, it was determined that all 17 snakes are capable of living independently in the wild. Accordingly, they were taken to the high-mountain part of the Amankutan National Nature Park and released into an area free from human impact.

Experts emphasized the importance of protecting wild animals, preserving them in their natural environment, and preventing their unjustified destruction.

Such conservation efforts are important not only for saving individual animals, but also for maintaining regional biodiversity.

Earlier, in July, it was reported that 778 houbara bustards were released into the wild in the desert areas of Navoi region's Nurota and Navbahor districts.

This project aims to restore and increase the houbara bustard population, preserve biodiversity, and maintain the natural balance in the desert ecosystem.