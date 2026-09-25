17 snakes found in Samarkand released back into the wild

·3·Society
17 snakes found in Samarkand released back into the wild

Seventeen snakes found by residents in various locations in the mountainous areas of Samarkand region's Nurobod district were examined by specialists and released back into their natural habitat.

Among them are 16 Central Asian cobras and 1 viper. While some of the snakes had wandered into populated areas for various reasons, others were found by locals in a diseased or injured state.

Subsequently, the animals were handed over to the Main Directorate of Ecology and Climate Change of Samarkand region. Specialists conducted a special examination of the wild animals and assessed their condition.

As a result of the checks, it was determined that all 17 snakes are capable of living independently in the wild. Accordingly, they were taken to the high-mountain part of the Amankutan National Nature Park and released into an area free from human impact.

Experts emphasized the importance of protecting wild animals, preserving them in their natural environment, and preventing their unjustified destruction.

Such conservation efforts are important not only for saving individual animals, but also for maintaining regional biodiversity.

Earlier, in July, it was reported that 778 houbara bustards were released into the wild in the desert areas of Navoi region's Nurota and Navbahor districts.

This project aims to restore and increase the houbara bustard population, preserve biodiversity, and maintain the natural balance in the desert ecosystem.

Samarkand regionNurobod districtAmankutan National Nature ParkSnakes
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ecological Police officer tragically killed in Syrdarya — 3 suspects behind barsEcological Police officer tragically killed in Syrdarya — 3 suspects behind bars12 September 09:54Damage caused to nature will not go unpunishedDamage caused to nature will not go unpunished18 September 19:46In Kashkadarya, those who destroyed the tulip field were finedIn Kashkadarya, those who destroyed the tulip field were fined18 April 18:01Former official punished for cutting down over 200 trees in SurkhandaryaFormer official punished for cutting down over 200 trees in Surkhandarya23 May 17:46Poaching of Red Data Book bird sparks public concernPoaching of Red Data Book bird sparks public concern13 May 10:44The reason for the fish die-off in the Achchisoy canal in Zangiota has been identifiedThe reason for the fish die-off in the Achchisoy canal in Zangiota has been identified2 May 23:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan