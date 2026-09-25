A deer crashing through a BMW windshield causes the death of a 20-year-old footballer

·79·World
A deer crashing through a BMW windshield causes the death of a 20-year-old footballer

An unusual traffic accident in Poland has claimed the life of 20-year-old footballer Oskar Kordus. A deer, which was hit by a car traveling in the opposite direction, crashed through the windshield of the BMW he was driving.

The incident occurred on September 21 at around 06:00 on the Gostyń ring road in western Poland. A 52-year-old Volkswagen driver hit a deer that had dashed onto provincial road No. 434 between Krajewice and Grabonóg. From the heavy impact, the animal was hurled into the oncoming lane, crashing through the front windshield of Kordus’s BMW and striking the player in the face.

As a result of the impact, the BMW veered off the road and overturned into a ditch. According to the prosecutor's office, the footballer had no time to react to the situation.

Witnesses saw that Kordus was not breathing and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Rescuers also performed CPR. After the ambulance arrived, the footballer's vital signs were restored, and he was airlifted by medical aviation to a hospital in Poznań.

However, despite the doctors' efforts, Oskar Kordus passed away at around 22:30 that same day. The Volkswagen driver was not injured.

Kordus played as a defender for Kania Gostyń, a club competing in the fourth division of the Polish championship. He transferred to the club from Korona Piaski at the beginning of the season and made seven league appearances for his new team. On Saturday, he also played in a match against Pogoń Nowe Skalmierzyce, and earlier in the month, he participated in a match against Ostrovia 1909.

Last season, the footballer made 26 league appearances for Korona Piaski. At the youth level, he played for Zagłębie Lubin and Warta Poznań.

Kania Gostyń expressed deep condolences to his family, relatives, and friends upon the footballer's death. A club representative noted that they received the news of Oskar Kordus's death with great sorrow.

His former club, Korona Piaski, also remembered the footballer, noting that Kordus was a player developed by the club from a young age.

Currently, the prosecutor's office is investigating the incident as a fatal traffic accident. The date of the footballer's funeral has not yet been announced.

Oskar KordusKania GostyńVolkswagenBMW
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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