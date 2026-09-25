The Uzbekistan national team's 3:1 victory over Iran at the Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana sent shockwaves through the Persian Gulf and Tehran media. "Team Melli Actu", one of Iran's most influential football portals, described the national team's performance in Fergana as a "tragic disgrace" and launched a scathing critique of head coach Amir Ghalenoei. Portal analysts bitterly noted that Iran's winless streak against Uzbek football has now reached 7 matches, with Ghalenoei suffering his third consecutive defeat to Uzbekistan and failing to find any tactical counter to the opponent: "Iran once again put on a disgraceful and weak display! Amir Ghalenoei's working style resembles amateurish setups and sabotage within the national team. The Uzbekistan national team and personally Fabio Cannavaro delivered a real tactical lesson to our head coach on how football should be played!".

Iranian experts are openly writing that Ghalenoei's stubborn reliance on an aging squad, his failure to give opportunities to talented youth, and his delayed generational transition have brought the continental powerhouse to the brink of an abyss. Although Eldor Shomurodov opened the scoring in the 10th minute by capitalizing on a defensive error, and an own goal leveled the score, Shomurodov calmly converted a penalty in the 58th minute—awarded after Behruz Karimov was brought down in the penalty area—to secure a brace. In stoppage time, Husayn Norchayev scored Uzbekistan's 3rd goal, sealing a complete victory over the opponent.

So, what crisis lies behind Iran's 7-game winless streak against Uzbekistan, how did Cannavaro's tactical superiority over Ghalenoei manifest itself, and is the coach's resignation in Tehran now inevitable?

"A 7-match winlessness, 'sabotage' accusations, and Cannavaro's lesson": 5 main points of the Iranian press reaction

Key facts and conclusions from the scathing report published by "Team Melli Actu":

"Tragic defeat and disgrace": The Iranian press assessed the 1:3 scoreline in Fergana as one of the weakest and most shameful moments in the national team's history;

7-match winless streak against Uzbekistan: The Iranian national team has failed to defeat Uzbekistan in any of their last 7 official and friendly encounters;

Cannavaro's tactical masterclass: It was openly admitted by Iranians that Italian specialist Fabio Cannavaro outclassed Amir Ghalenoei in every aspect;

Accusations of "sabotage" against Ghalenoei: The coach's reliance on an outdated squad, lack of tactics, and halting of generational transition were severely condemned;

Shomurodov's brace and Norchayev's final blow: Uzbekistan's leaders capitalized on the opponent's gross mistakes and goalkeeper Beiranvand's foul to demonstrate absolute dominance.

Iran and Uzbekistan clash: Comparison of the two teams' conditions and press evaluations

An analysis of the actual situation following the match in Fergana:

Indicators and criteria Uzbekistan National Team (Winner) Iran National Team ("Team Melli") Final score and goals 3:1 (Shomurodov 10', 58' pen., Norchayev 90+3') 1 goal (J. Orozov 49' o.g.) Head coach caliber Fabio Cannavaro: High-level tactics and system Amir Ghalenoei: "Amateurish setups and helplessness" Head-to-head dynamics Undefeated against Iran for 7 matches Unable to beat Uzbekistan for 7 matches Squad and generational status Integration of youth (Karimov, Norchayev, Orozov) Blind reliance on aging veterans Mental and psychological state A bold team unfazed by continental powerhouses Psychological depression, uncertainty, and crisis National press reaction Praising the victory and the Cannavaro era Demands for the coach's resignation and harsh irony

Football expertise and analysis: Why has Iran been unable to defeat Uzbekistan for 7 matches?

Conclusions of international football analysts and Asian commentators:

The "Iran complex" has moved from Uzbekistan to Tehran: While previously Uzbekistan used to fear Iran and settle for draws, in recent years this balance has completely reversed; for 7 matches, Iran has been helpless against the physical power, speed, and discipline of Uzbek football; now Iranians dread facing Uzbekistan;

Cannavaro's pressing and panic in Iran's defense: As early as the 10th minute, the gross error by Iranian defenders and Shomurodov's goal were the fruit of the high pressing implemented by Cannavaro; goalkeeper Beiranvand losing his temper and striking an opponent in the face during Behruz Karimov's breakthrough showed Iran's mental collapse;

Ghalenoei's "conservative trap": As "Team Melli Actu" rightly pointed out, the development of a new generation has stalled in Iran; stars like Taremi, Azmun, and Hajisafi can no longer maintain 90 minutes of dynamic play on the pitch as before; whereas Uzbekistan easily controls the tempo of the game with youngsters like Fayzullayev, Norchayev, and Karimov;

Difference in coaching caliber: Ghalenoei's old-fashioned style could not withstand the tactics of Fabio Cannavaro, who comes from the elite of world football and perfectly understands the modern 4-3-3 system.

This historic 3:1 scoreline in Fergana not only confirmed Uzbekistan's might in Asia, but also brought Iranian football to the brink of deep reforms and coaching resignation.

In your opinion, what is the main reason why the Iranian national team has failed to win against Uzbekistan for 7 matches — the strengthening of our team under Cannavaro or the crisis in Iranian football? Personally, how do you view the harsh assessment given by the Iranian press calling Ghalenoei a "saboteur" and an "amateur coach"? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive analysis covering the triumph of Uzbek football with all football enthusiasts!