Following the sensational 3-1 victory over the Iran national team at the «Istiqlol» Stadium in Fergana, Abbos Fayzullayev, the bright star of the Uzbekistan national team and CSKA club, spoke before journalists. The young playmaker, who stood out during the match with his tireless movement, quick dribbling, and constant pressure on opposing defenders, touched upon the fans' applause in his post-match sincere interview: «It was a very difficult match. A big thank you to the thousands of fans who came to the stadium, they created a wonderful and hot atmosphere in Fergana! Both teams had good scoring opportunities. In some situations we prevailed, in others the opponent did. But I think our victory in the end pleased all our compatriots».

Answering journalists' most interesting question — «What is the secret to Uzbekistan defeating Iran, the continent's powerhouse, for the third time?» — Fayzullayev gave a deep philosophical answer indicating a new era of Uzbek football: «A very good period has now emerged in Uzbek football. True, there were strong periods in our country before, but back then something might have been missing. This time's victory is the result of us acting united as a whole team on the pitch!». This statement revealed not only the triumph in Fergana, but also the essence of the mental and tactical changes taking place in Uzbek football as a whole.

So, what actually was that «secret factor» that our national team previously lacked, how did Abbos Fayzullayev and the new generation achieve a psychological advantage against Iran, and to what other heights will this «golden era» lead our national football?

«The atmosphere in Fergana, beating Iran for the 3rd time, and the new generation»: 5 main points of Abbos Fayzullayev's interview

The most important facts and thoughts from the national team midfielder's statement:

«Super atmosphere in Fergana»: Fayzullayev expressed gratitude to the fans who filled the «Istiqlol» arena, stating that their support gave a huge boost to the victory;

The phenomenon of beating Iran for the 3rd time: The Iran national team, considered a principled and most inconvenient opponent, was brought to its knees for the third consecutive time;

«Something used to be missing for us»: Abbos emphasized that past generations also had talent, but it is precisely today that a championship spirit and integrity have been formed;

The result of team unity: The victory over Iran came not through individual skill, but behind the unification of every player on the pitch towards a single goal;

The «good era» of Uzbek football: The young leader acknowledged that the country's football is currently experiencing one of the most powerful and reliable periods in its history.

Uzbekistan and Iran confrontation: Comparison of past obstacles and today's victories

Analysis of the balance of power against Iran in previous years and today:

Indicators and aspects Past periods (Katanec and before) The «New Era» mentioned by Abbos Fayzullayev Psychological mood against Iran Fear, caution, sitting deep in defense Equal fight, open pressing, and firm belief in victory Head-to-head match results Draws and defeats in the final minutes Defeated for the 3rd time Team structure Reliance on individual stars (individual play) Cohesive action of the entire team in defense and attack Player level and legionnaires Base of the local championship and Asian clubs Experience of European top leagues (CSKA, France, etc.) Fans and stadium factor Anxiety about lack of results Unprecedented confidence and wave of national unity like in Fergana

Football expertise and analysis: Why is Fayzullayev's statement that «a good era has come» true?

Conclusions of international football commentators, sports sociologists, and coaches:

Answer to the question «what was missing before?»: In the past, Uzbek football had great talents like Mirjalol Qosimov, Maksim Shatskikh, or Server Djeparov, but at that time infrastructure, psychological resilience, and European-level intensive tactical skills were lacking; today's generation was brought up in a winning spirit from a young age (U-20 Asian Cup, Olympics-2024, World Cup qualifiers);

Fayzullayev — leader of the new generation: Abbos's fearlessness on the pitch, lack of intimidation by the opponent's name (Beiranvand, Taremi, Azmoun), and quick decision-making with the ball give psychological dominance to the entire team; he is the new image of the modern Uzbek football player;

Complete disappearance of the «Iran complex»: For many years, Iran was an «unconquerable wall» for us; defeating them 3 times means that Uzbek football is no longer a «chaser» in Asia, but has turned into a «leading powerhouse»;

Harmony of Cannavaro and unity: Fayzullayev's saying «we played as a whole team» confirms that Cannavaro's requirements (team pressing, discipline) have been fully accepted by the players and there is a true family atmosphere in the dressing room.

Abbos Fayzullayev's these sincere words prove that the Uzbekistan national team is writing the brightest pages in its history and that the continental cup podium awaits ahead.

In your opinion, as Abbos Fayzullayev said, what exactly was missing for our past national teams to defeat giants like Iran — physical preparation or mental confidence? How do you personally assess the current generation's 3rd victory over Iran? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to the bright star of our national team with all football enthusiasts!