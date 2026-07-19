Golf cart ride turns into a tragedy: 4 tourists involved in an accident

·53·World
Golf cart ride turns into a tragedy: 4 tourists involved in an accident

A vacation for four Russian tourists in Thailand ended in an unexpected traffic accident. According to local media, the group members, who were riding in a golf cart, sustained various injuries due to negligence.

It is reported that the woman driving the golf cart exceeded the speed limit. On one of the turns, her friend lost her balance, fell out of the moving vehicle, and broke her shoulder bone.

The driver, seeing the incident, could not stop the cart in time and jumped out of the moving vehicle to help her friend. As a result, the uncontrolled vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

As a result of the collision, two other tourists remaining in the golf cart also sustained injuries. All injured individuals received medical assistance.

Following the incident, the tourists were forced to cut their planned vacation short and return to Russia for treatment. Relevant authorities are currently investigating the incident.

ThailandRussiaGolf CartAccidentTourism
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