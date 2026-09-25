Pezeshkian Makes Urgent Proposal to the US — Nuclear Debate at the UN and White House Response

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Pezeshkian Makes Urgent Proposal to the US — Nuclear Debate at the UN and White House Response

During the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly in New York, sensational diplomatic statements regarding Middle East tensions and nuclear security were voiced. In an exclusive interview with Fox News, President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian officially announced Tehran's readiness to completely abandon its reserves of uranium enriched up to 60 percent within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). "Yes. Within the framework of international law norms and based on the Non-Proliferation Treaty, we strictly adhere to all conditions demanded by international norms," the Iranian leader emphasized.

At the same time, according to reports by NBC News, Pezeshkian openly called on the US administration to return to the memorandum of understanding between the two countries before the midterm elections scheduled for November 2026. However, White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly responded by stating that President Donald Trump remains firm on ensuring that "a terrible state like Iran never acquires nuclear weapons." In turn, Trump, speaking from the UN rostrum, predicted that a real agreement would be concluded only after the elections in November, as Tehran is waiting to see how the balance of political forces in the White House will change.

So, will the memorandum—which was annulled after the short-term truce on June 18—be restored, is Iran's promise to abandon 60 percent enriched uranium sufficient for lifting US sanctions, and how will the outcome of the November 3 elections determine the fate of war or peace in the Middle East?

"Abandoning 60% Uranium, the Pre-November Proposal, and Trump's Election Plan": 5 Key Points of the Diplomatic Clash

The most important facts and statements that emerged within the framework of UN and Washington dialogue:

  • Abandonment of 60 Percent Uranium Reserves: President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed his readiness to abandon highly enriched uranium based on the norms of the NPT treaty;

  • Call to Return to the Truce Before the November Elections: Tehran intends to restore the memorandum of understanding before the US midterm elections day on November 3;

  • White House and Trump's Uncompromising Rhetoric: President Trump stressed that Iran will never be able to create a nuclear warhead, noting that an agreement will only take place after the elections;

  • The Fate of the June 18 Memorandum: The document signed in the summer, which opened the Strait of Hormuz, practically became void in July when airstrikes resumed;

  • WSJ Analysis and Strategic Bargaining: Tehran aims to use the pressure of the US midterm elections to extract terms maximally beneficial to its interests from the Trump administration.

Comparison of Nuclear and Diplomatic Positions Between the US and Iran

Analysis of the demands voiced by the parties through the UN rostrum and mass media:

Criteria and Directions

Tehran's Position (President Masoud Pezeshkian)

Washington's Position (President Donald Trump and White House)

The 60 Percent Uranium Issue

Ready for complete abandonment within the NPT treaty

No trust without verification: completely blocking the path to nuclear weapons

Deadline for Returning to the Agreement

"Immediately before the November midterm elections"

"Only after the election": it makes no sense to conclude an agreement now

Fate of the June 18 Memorandum

Wants restoration and removal of military restrictions

Declared that the agreement was violated and the truce ended in July

The Hormuz and Blockade Issue

In favor of complete liberalization of navigation

Strengthening military control depending on Iran's actions

Utilizing the Election Factor

Exerting pre-election pressure on Trump and urging concessions

Winning the election and negotiating from a position of strength

International and Nuclear Security Expertise: Why Are 60 Percent Uranium and November So Crucial?

Conclusions of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) observers and geopolitical experts:

  • "60 Percent Uranium" — The Threshold Point: Uranium enriched up to 60 percent technically requires very little time to reach the 90 percent level needed to create nuclear weapons; Pezeshkian's expressed readiness to abandon precisely these reserves is the biggest card played to ease Western sanctions and open diplomatic doors;

  • Why Does Pezeshkian Want to Make It Before November? Midterm elections to Congress will take place in the US on November 3; If Trump's party achieves absolute dominance in the election, he will impose even harsher conditions on Tehran; Therefore, the Iranian leadership is rushing to conclude a deal at a time when the Trump administration needs a foreign policy achievement in its electoral campaign;

  • Trump's Counter-Tactic: Donald Trump is dragging out the situation, saying, "the Iranians are waiting for the election results, I will make a deal with them from a strong position after the election"; this is the US president's method of maintaining maximum superiority at the negotiating table;

  • The Strait of Hormuz and Global Oil Market Risk: The failure of the June 18 memorandum had once again brought the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz into question; if the parties do not reach a consensus before or after November, a new wave of missile and drone attacks could begin in the region.

These political dialogues in New York show that the nuclear crisis between the US and Iran has entered a most critical phase and that November will be a test for the security not only of America but of the entire world.

Do you think Donald Trump will agree to conclude a new nuclear deal with Iran before the November 3 elections, or will he choose the path of squeezing Tehran with even stricter sanctions? How do you personally assess Masoud Pezeshkian's proposal to abandon 60 percent enriched uranium and the prospects for peace in the Middle East? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive article covering the most important topic of global security with all your loved ones!

Masoud PezeshkianNPTTrumpTreaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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