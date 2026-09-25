The most important and unexpected diplomatic event in the relations between the world's two major superpowers — the USA and the People's Republic of China — has taken place over the past decade. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to the US, which began on September 23, not only marked the first state visit in over 10 years, but also started with Donald Trump breaking diplomatic protocol to personally welcome Xi Jinping by the airplane stairs. Following weeks of intense negotiations between Washington and Beijing, the White House agreed to grant this visit "highest diplomatic status."

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the leaders exchanged serious views on the Ukraine conflict, tensions in the Middle East, and security on the Korean Peninsula. After the talks at the White House, Donald Trump emphasized to journalists that a truly friendly and great relationship had been established with Xi Jinping, making an unexpected humorous statement: "We had a very good meeting. He showed a great interest in granite. He is a true expert on stone and really loves quality granite!". However, it turned out that even more serious geopolitical processes lay behind the scenes of the visit: according to sources from The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration secretly negotiated with Beijing regarding China's rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal and adherence to the 30-year moratorium on nuclear testing.

So, in what direction will this high-level meeting, realized after 10 years, change the fate of the Ukraine conflict and global security, what does Trump's courtesy on the stairs mean, and will the secret nuclear dialogue lead the world to a new balance?

"Protocol violation, secret nuclear negotiations, and White House diplomacy": 5 key points of the meeting

The most important facts and conclusions regarding the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping:

The first high-level state visit in 10 years: The PRC leader arrived in the USA on an official state visit after a hiatus of over a decade (September 23–25);

Diplomatic protocol broken by Trump: The US president bypassed standard procedure and personally welcomed the Chinese leader at the airport near the stairs;

Ukraine and Middle East discussions at the center: The two leaders thoroughly discussed the Ukraine conflict, tensions in the Middle East, and the Korean Peninsula;

Behind-the-scenes "nuclear deal": As WSJ wrote, Washington held secret negotiations on China's rapidly expanding nuclear weapons and the testing ban;

Personal friendship and "granite joke": Trump stated that relations are based on mutual respect and specifically acknowledged Xi Jinping's interest in stone and granite.

Meeting of US and China leaders: Comparison of external protocol and real behind-the-scenes topics

Analysis of open statements and secret agenda of the talks at the White House:

Criteria and Directions Public Statements and Official Diplomacy Behind-the-Scenes Real Agenda (WSJ and Analysts) Welcome Status "Highest diplomatic status," Trump personally stepping out to the stairs Weeks of status disputes and diplomatic bargaining Ukraine Conflict Parties' "exchange of views" and discussion of the situation Conditions for stopping the war, Beijing's neutrality, and leverage mechanisms Nuclear Security Briefly mentioned in official statements or closed Secret negotiations regarding the expansion of China's nuclear reserves and 30-year testing restrictions Middle East and Taiwan/Korea Issues of stability and regional peace Tensions in the Persian Gulf and security of shipping lanes Personal Relations "Great relations," friendship, and "jokes about granite" Balance of fierce competition over economic and technological markets

Geopolitical Expertise: Why did Trump show such high respect to Xi Jinping?

Conclusions of international political scientists, diplomats, and Wall Street analysts:

"Courtesy on the stairs" — a method of personal diplomacy: Donald Trump always strives to achieve major deals through personal communication and demonstrative respect; personally welcoming Xi Jinping near the stairs is a very strong positive signal given to Beijing, aimed at gaining the trust of the Chinese side ahead of the negotiations;

Beijing's role in untying the Ukraine knot: Washington well understands that the war in Ukraine cannot be stopped without China's influence on Russia; Trump and Xi Jinping exchanging views one-on-one on this matter may determine the future negotiation format on the frontline;

Nuclear arsenal concern: In recent years, China has been developing its nuclear triad at an unprecedented pace; for Washington, keeping Beijing within the framework of the 30-year global convention to halt nuclear testing and preventing a new arms race is considered a vital task;

Catching a breath for global markets: Direct open dialogue between the two economic giants temporarily eases concerns over trade wars and tariffs, positively affecting global stock markets and oil prices.

This 10-year historic meeting in Washington indicates that US-China confrontation has entered a new era of dialogue and compromises.

In your opinion, can the face-to-face agreements between Trump and Xi Jinping provide an impetus to end the conflict in Ukraine faster? How do you assess the US president personally welcoming the Chinese leader by the stairs and his words about granite? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis changing world politics with all your friends!