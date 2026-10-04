New endangered species of tiny poison frog discovered in Ecuador

·37·World
New endangered species of tiny poison frog discovered in Ecuador

Scientists in southern Ecuador have discovered a new species of frog. Named Excidobates perplexus, this amphibian is only 15.1–18.3 millimeters long and is facing threats due to habitat loss and illegal trade. This was reported by the country's National Biodiversity Institute (Inabio).

Researchers identified two populations of the new species. One lives in the Paute River basin, and the other in the northern part of the Cordillera del Cóndor mountain range in the south. The coloration of the frogs also differs: representatives of one population have red backs on a black background, while the other has olive-green and yellow spots. Genetic analyses confirmed that they belong to the same species.

Scientists note that copper, gold, and molybdenum mining projects in the areas where the new species lives are threatening its natural habitat. Furthermore, concern is raised by the demand for the frogs on the black market as collection animals.

For reference, 703 species of amphibians have been recorded in Ecuador. Excidobates perplexus belongs to the group of poison frogs.

Two differently colored poison frogs facing each other on a forest leaf.
Excidobates perplexusInabioPaute RiverCondor Mountains
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Video of tea with a live frog in China shocks social mediaVideo of tea with a live frog in China shocks social media11 August 17:02In Ecuador, 469 kg of cocaine found in packages bearing Haaland's photoIn Ecuador, 469 kg of cocaine found in packages bearing Haaland's photoToday 14:34Woman blames husband's heavy coffee drinking for their child being born with dark skinWoman blames husband's heavy coffee drinking for their child being born with dark skinToday 13:07A massive 6-meter whale shark dies off the coast of ColombiaA massive 6-meter whale shark dies off the coast of ColombiaToday 12:01A giant tumor equivalent to the weight of 3 newborns appeared on the back of a 71-year-old manA giant tumor equivalent to the weight of 3 newborns appeared on the back of a 71-year-old manToday 11:49Birth rates are dropping sharply worldwide: demographic risk intensifiesBirth rates are dropping sharply worldwide: demographic risk intensifiesToday 11:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son