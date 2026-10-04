New endangered species of tiny poison frog discovered in Ecuador

Scientists in southern Ecuador have discovered a new species of frog. Named Excidobates perplexus, this amphibian is only 15.1–18.3 millimeters long and is facing threats due to habitat loss and illegal trade. This was reported by the country's National Biodiversity Institute (Inabio).

Researchers identified two populations of the new species. One lives in the Paute River basin, and the other in the northern part of the Cordillera del Cóndor mountain range in the south. The coloration of the frogs also differs: representatives of one population have red backs on a black background, while the other has olive-green and yellow spots. Genetic analyses confirmed that they belong to the same species.

Scientists note that copper, gold, and molybdenum mining projects in the areas where the new species lives are threatening its natural habitat. Furthermore, concern is raised by the demand for the frogs on the black market as collection animals.

For reference, 703 species of amphibians have been recorded in Ecuador. Excidobates perplexus belongs to the group of poison frogs.