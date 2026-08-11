Video of tea with a live frog in China shocks social media

An unusual video allegedly filmed in China is spreading on social media. The footage shows a live frog moving inside a glass of tea while a person drinks the beverage through a straw. It is not yet clear whether the video reflects a genuine custom or was created merely to attract attention.

The frog is actually in the tea

The most discussed aspect of the video is that the frog inside the glass is alive and moving. Meanwhile, the person continues drinking the beverage through a straw as usual.

After the footage spread, many people questioned whether this was truly a popular custom or a staged video.

Is it connected to a tradition?

Some sources have tried to link such videos to traditional Chinese medicine or local customs. However, no specific information confirming this claim has been provided.

Frog imagery does appear in Chinese tea culture, but in a different form.

• Ceramic frog-shaped figurines known as "Chachun" exist;

• they are used as decorations or traditional objects during tea ceremonies;

• this does not mean that live frogs are placed in tea.

Is the video real?

There is currently no verified information about where or under what circumstances the clip was recorded. Therefore, it is still too early to accept the claim that "drinking tea with a live frog in China has become a widespread trend" as an established fact.

Do you think this is a genuine custom or content created mainly to attract more views? Share your opinion in the comments and send the video to people you know who have seen it.