Trump announced a one-time payment of $90 to over 20 million Americans

US President Donald Trump has announced a one-time payment of $90 to more than 20 million Medicare beneficiaries to help cover medical insurance costs. He wrote about this on the Truth Social social network.

According to the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the payment will be issued in October to certain participants of the Medicare Part B program. Most will receive the funds directly into their bank accounts, while some beneficiaries will be sent a check.

The funds will be provided from the Medicare Improvement Fund, which holds nearly $2 billion allocated by Congress. However, the payment does not apply to all elderly Americans: certain Medicare beneficiaries, including those on the Medicare Advantage plan, will not be eligible.

This became one of Trump's latest pre-election initiatives to provide financial assistance to Americans. The president has also put forward a plan to give $5,000 to all senior Americans if Republicans maintain control of Congress in the November midterm elections. However, this is currently a proposal rather than an implemented payment.

The Trump administration is also currently sending out Obamacare-related rebates of $500 to nearly 1 million more Americans. This program is separate from the Medicare payments.