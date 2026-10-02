How much does it cost to call an ambulance around the world?

Ambulance services are funded differently in various countries around the world. In some countries, emergency medical care is covered by the state, while in others, the patient or their insurance pays for the service.

United Kingdom — Calling 999 to request an ambulance in an emergency and being transported to the hospital incurs no separate fee. The service is funded through the NHS system.

USA — Ambulance services can be paid. The final amount varies depending on the call, transport distance, medical assistance provided, and insurance terms. For example, for patients covered by Medicare, 80 percent of the Medicare-approved amount is covered, while the remaining portion may fall on the patient.

Australia — Medicare does not cover the cost of ambulance services. The payment procedure varies depending on the state and territory. For instance, in Queensland and Tasmania, emergency ambulance services are state-covered for permanent residents. In some other regions, the patient may have to pay or use insurance.

Therefore, there is no universal rule that "calling an ambulance is free" or "ambulances are always expensive." Even in the same emergency situation, costs can vary drastically depending on the patient's insurance, place of residence, and service delivery system.

Most importantly, in an emergency, calling an ambulance should not be delayed out of fear of the price. Payment procedures and insurance coverage are determined individually based on the country and region.