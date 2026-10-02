Historic meeting: Saida Mirziyoyeva holds face-to-face talks with US President Donald Trump

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Historic meeting: Saida Mirziyoyeva holds face-to-face talks with US President Donald Trump

An important and notable event took place in the diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and the United States of America! Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva held an official meeting with US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, Saida Mirziyoyeva personally conveyed the most sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the US leader. Organized in a high-level and warm spirit, this historic meeting became a clear symbol of the strategic relations between the two countries rising to a new stage. So, in what atmosphere did the high-level meeting take place and what is its significance?

Details of the White House and high-level dialogue

The official photograph from the meeting clearly shows the sincere and open mood of both parties:

  • Sincere wishes: Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva delivered the warm greetings and best wishes of our country's leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Donald Trump;

  • Against the background of state symbols: The conversation took place in a solemn atmosphere featuring the national flag of the US and the official Seal of the President of the United States (Seal of the President of the United States);

  • Warm attitude: The high spirits and friendly gesture of US President Donald Trump indicate the high attention being paid to relations between the two countries;

  • Strategic partnership: This high-level contact is expected to serve the promising development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US in various fields.

Main content of the historic meeting

«Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva met with US President Donald Trump and conveyed Shavkat Mirziyoyev's sincere and best wishes to him».

This diplomatic step once again confirmed that Uzbekistan's prestige in the international arena and its direct open dialogue with powerful states are consistently strengthening.

Saida Mirziyoyeva and Donald Trump meeting (Table)

Criterion / Status

Key facts and details

Participants

Saida Mirziyoyeva (Head of the Presidential Administration) and Donald Trump (US President)

Main goal

To convey the sincere and best wishes of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Dialogue format

High-level face-to-face meeting

Environment

Friendly and warm level against the background of the US national flag and the President's official seal

Geopolitical significance

Bringing the Uzbekistan–US strategic partnership to a new level

In your opinion, in which areas will this meeting held by Saida Mirziyoyeva with US President Donald Trump further intensively develop relations between Uzbekistan and the US? How do you assess the future of relations between the two countries?

Leave your comments below and share these historic moments, which are important for our country's diplomacy, with your loved ones via Telegram!

Saida MirziyoyevaDonald TrumpUzbekistan-US diplomatic meetingShavkat Mirziyoyev
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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