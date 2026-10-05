An incident has occurred that serves as a serious warning for those who view artificial intelligence chatbots as a diary or a devoted conversational partner to be trusted with absolute personal secrets. A resident of Florida, USA, regularly used the popular Claude artificial intelligence system as a personal journal to write down her private thoughts. However, this "trust" unexpectedly ended with the woman's arrest and the opening of a criminal case against her.

The event once again proves that digital security and personal data confidentiality in neural networks are not absolute.

How the Algorithm Detected the Threat

According to information provided by the local sheriff's department, the woman's latest entries written to the chatbot triggered the security system:

Signs of Violence: Among the sentences the woman wrote as her personal diary were threats of explicit physical violence and aggressive content directed at local sheriff's office employees;

Security Signal: Claude's security protocols evaluated these correspondences as a serious potential threat to human lives and a government agency;

Human Oversight: Once the algorithm issued an alert, the text was re-checked by the company's ("Anthropic") live moderators, and after the threat was assessed as real, the information was immediately handed over to the local police.

Arrest and Formal Charges

Based on the received information, the police acted swiftly, identified the author of the correspondence, and arrested her:

Brought Charges: Currently, the woman has been charged with making written threats of violence and a terrorist act;

Legal Status: Local authorities emphasize that this is merely a preliminary charge and the final decision will be determined by a court verdict.

Is It Safe to Tell Secrets to AI Chats?

This incident dispelled the biggest illusion regarding the use of modern artificial intelligence platforms:

No Absolute Confidentiality: Many users think of artificial intelligence as a "confidant that keeps secrets." In fact, the license agreements of major IT companies state the obligation to hand over data to law enforcement agencies if threats of extremism, suicide, or murder are detected;

Moderator Oversight: Complex and suspicious requests are reviewed not only by machine code, but also by human moderators.

Experts recommend that users avoid entering personal, legal, or potentially dangerous thoughts in writing when communicating with AI systems and not to treat these platforms as ordinary diaries.