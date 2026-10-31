5-hour limit to be removed for Claude Ultra users

·36·Technology
5-hour limit to be removed for Claude Ultra users

The Claude service is renaming its subscription plans and lifting certain usage restrictions. The former Max 20x plan is now called Ultra, while the Max 5x plan remains under the name Max. The 5-hour usage limit for Ultra subscribers will also be gradually phased out.

According to the company, the current payment amount, plan features, next billing date, and weekly limits for Max 20x subscribers will remain unchanged. This means users will not have to pay extra or re-subscribe due to the name change.

No more five-hour limit on Ultra

Some of Claude's tasks can run in the background for extended periods. The company believes that a 5-hour limit should not hinder such workflows, which is why it has begun removing this restriction for the Ultra plan.

The changes will be implemented in phases. First, the user's account must be verified. This requirement is aimed at reducing fraud and misuse of the service.

Once the account is verified, the limit will be removed automatically. Subscribers will be notified via email. Each user does not need to submit a separate request.

The weekly usage limit for the Ultra plan will remain at the level of the former Max 20x plan, which is 10 times higher than the weekly limit for the Pro subscription. By removing the five-hour limit, users will have more flexibility in how they utilize their weekly limit across different days.

Subscription prices

The following prices are listed on Claude's pricing page:

• Free plan: 0 dollars.

• Pro: 17 dollars per month with an annual subscription, paid upfront as 200 dollars per year. For those choosing monthly billing, the price is 20 dollars.

• Max: 100 dollars per month.

• Ultra: 200 dollars per month.

According to the new naming system, the former Max 5x plan is called Max, and the Max 20x is called Ultra. Following the changes, Ultra's weekly limit remains the same, but the 5-hour usage restriction will be gradually removed.

ClaudeAnthropicArtificial IntelligenceSubscription plans
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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