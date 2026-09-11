AI Safety: Claude Misused in Biological Research

·39·Technology
AI Safety: Claude Misused in Biological Research

The rapid development of AI technologies brings not only new opportunities but also serious security threats. In its latest report, Anthropic, the creator of the popular Claude AI, revealed several dangerous cases where AI was potentially used in research aimed at creating biological weapons. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, these incidents were recorded between December 2025 and August 2026. A key problem was the difficulty in determining the true intent of research during the switching process, as the same scientific knowledge can be used both to create beneficial medicines and to develop highly dangerous pathogens.

Dangerous biological research and covert attempts

In one of the identified cases, researchers were working on the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus. Claude's safety system blocked a request aimed at preparing a grant application for enhancing virus functions. After it was discovered that a military research institution was behind the request, Anthropic restricted the service, but the scientists continued their work through other channels.

Analysis showed that users employed various tools to bypass models with stronger safety mechanisms. Specifically:

  • An intermediary platform was identified that redirected rejected biological requests to other AI models with weaker safety restrictions.
  • In a study on highly pathogenic avian influenza, scientists used Claude to plan experiments for several weeks and continued the work using lower-power versions.
It was also reported that three other cases involved orthopoxviruses, various toxic compounds, and toxins.

Cybersecurity and Midnight Blizzard activity

Anthropic's report states that AI has been misused not only in biological fields but also in cybercrime. The company linked one of the identified cyber operations to the Midnight Blizzard group, which is considered to be associated with Russian hackers.

As part of this campaign, AI was used to automate phishing attacks, prepare network infrastructure, create malware, and steal data. Such actions targeted more than 20 organizations belonging to government, diplomatic, and defense structures in Ukraine and European countries.

Anthropic experts emphasize that as the scientific analysis capabilities of AI expand, the potential for misuse also increases. The company has blocked high-risk accounts, provided data to relevant authorities, and further tightened restrictions on high-risk biological queries.

Artificial IntelligenceClaudeAnthropicCybersecurityBiological Weapons
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

China expands the use of robots in police and military operationsChina expands the use of robots in police and military operationsToday, 20:14Dyson introduces a smart toothbrush that cleans while you watchDyson introduces a smart toothbrush that cleans while you watchToday, 20:02MSI introduces a monitor designed for Apple devicesMSI introduces a monitor designed for Apple devicesToday, 18:29Solid zinc-based Hall thruster tested in spaceSolid zinc-based Hall thruster tested in spaceToday, 16:28Xiaomi Mijia portable pump launched in the Chinese marketXiaomi Mijia portable pump launched in the Chinese marketToday, 15:54Elon Musk threatens director Alex Gibney and his new film with a lawsuitElon Musk threatens director Alex Gibney and his new film with a lawsuitToday, 15:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean