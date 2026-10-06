Strike at the Speed of Light: US Builds Laser and Microwave Shield Against Drone Swarms

·46·World
Strike at the Speed of Light: US Builds Laser and Microwave Shield Against Drone Swarms

The geometric increase in the number of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in modern wars and conflicts is forcing the world's leading military centers to fundamentally rethink their air defense concepts. The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has officially selected key manufacturers of high-energy combat lasers and powerful microwave devices as part of a special testing program to protect the country's domestic territory from small and medium-sized drones.

This initiative was put forward by «JIATF-401» (Joint Interagency Task Force - Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems), which marks an important historical turning point in moving directed energy weapons from laboratory testing to practical application.

4 Top Technologies Selected: Who is on the list?

According to the Pentagon, the developments of four reputable defense companies have been approved for the primary tests:

  • Boeing: The compact and fast-moving laser system (Compact Laser Weapon System) from the global aerospace giant;

  • AeroVironment: A high-energy laser complex easily mounted on mobile platforms that can burn down drones within seconds;

  • Kord Technologies: The «Firefly» laser system adapted for precise targeting and strike destruction of low-altitude targets;

  • Epirus (Leonidas microwave complex): While lasers operate on the «one shot — one target» principle, Leonidas uses ultra-powerful high-power microwave (HPM) electromagnetic radiation to instantly fry the electronic microcircuits of an entire «drone swarm» covering the sky right in mid-air, rendering them inoperable.

Why lasers instead of traditional anti-aircraft missiles?

Military analysts point to two main factors driving the transition to directed energy systems:

  • Economic efficiency: Spending a million-dollar missile to shoot down a simple drone costing a few thousand dollars will quickly exhaust the military budget. Meanwhile, the cost of a laser strike is equal to just a few dollars worth of electricity;

  • Infinite ammunition: Connected to a generator and power source, laser and microwave devices can fire continuously, and their ammunition in the traditional sense does not run out.

Decisive tests at the Utah proving ground

The Pentagon stated that the project will not be limited to these four complexes alone. In December of this year, major test firings will take place at the famous Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. There, next-generation combat lasers from a number of other promising startups and manufacturers will face off in real-world conditions.

Complexes and systems that demonstrate the highest accuracy and efficiency during the tests are planned to be directly procured to autonomously guard US airports, military bases, and strategic infrastructure facilities.

PentagonJIATF-401Dugway Proving GroundCounter-drone combat
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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