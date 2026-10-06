In Irkutsk, a father who is a citizen of Uzbekistan beat his 17-year-old daughter and pushed her out of a fourth-floor window

·79·World
In Irkutsk, a father who is a citizen of Uzbekistan beat his 17-year-old daughter and pushed her out of a fourth-floor window

In the city of Irkutsk, a 44-year-old man brutally beat his underage daughter and then pushed her out of a fourth-floor apartment window. The 17-year-old girl survived with severe injuries and recounted the details of the incident to investigators at the hospital.

As it turned out, the incident began because the girl met a young man on the street at a time when she was supposed to be at school. The girl had left school secretly from her parents. Enraged by this, her father decided to "punish" her.

The man first hit his daughter and put her into his car. Later, the violence continued in the car, at his workplace, and at home. According to investigators, the man also beat his daughter with a metal hose and a wooden beam.

After that, he pushed his daughter out of the fourth-floor window. Although the girl sustained severe injuries, she survived. The Leninsky District Court of Irkutsk found the man guilty of torturing a minor and attempted premeditated murder. He was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in a strict-regime colony. The verdict has not yet entered into legal force.

IrkutskLeninsky District Courtminorviolence against a girl
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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