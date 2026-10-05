Russian officials urge not to believe rumors about 'cholera' in Irkutsk

·49·World
Russian officials urge not to believe rumors about 'cholera' in Irkutsk

Reports appearing on the internet about a cholera epidemic in the Irkutsk region have not been confirmed by Russian authorities. On October 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged the public not to believe various rumors on this matter.

According to Peskov, Rospotrebnadzor is the primary authorized agency for sanitary-epidemiological issues. He recommended that the public rely on official information from this organization.

Rospotrebnadzor stated that relevant checks and analyses regarding the situation in the Irkutsk region have been conducted. According to the agency, the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the region remains stable.

Previously, it was reported that an employee of the anti-plague institute in Irkutsk had been hospitalized with symptoms of pneumonia and passed away. Various speculations regarding the cause of her death have circulated.

Against the backdrop of the incident, Central Asiasome countries, including Uzbekistan, have strengthened precautionary measures to prevent the entry of high-risk infections.

IrkutskDmitry PeskovRospotrebnadzorUzbekistanHealth
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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