Pumpkin grown by 12-year-old boy weighs 817 kilograms — record harvest amazes everyone!

·41·World
Pumpkin grown by 12-year-old boy weighs 817 kilograms — record harvest amazes everyone!

In Russia, a giant pumpkin grown by 12-year-old Yeremiy has attracted everyone's attention with its extraordinary size. Measured at the "Battle of the Giants" festival held in Moscow on September 10, the pumpkin was found to weigh a massive 817 kilograms.

Yeremiy has been growing pumpkins for four years. His initial harvests were around 37, 40, and 50 kilograms. Last year, he managed to grow a 93-kilogram pumpkin.

This year's result was several times larger than previous harvests.

The 817 kg giant pumpkin and an information board next to it.

The 12-year-old gardener's 817-kilogram pumpkin was recorded as the largest vegetable at the festival. Yeremiy did not achieve growing such a huge pumpkin all at once. He had tried for two years prior to this, but failed.

This year's harvest was transported from Irkutsk to Moscow over the course of about 9 days. Gardeners from 75 regions and over 200 cities of Russia are participating in this year's event. A total of more than 200 types of vegetables are on display at the exhibition.

YeremiyBattle of the GiantsMoscowIrkutsk
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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