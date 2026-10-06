Donald Trump offers assistance regarding plague threat in Russia

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Donald Trump offers assistance regarding plague threat in Russia

US President Donald Trump reacted to reports about the potential spread of the plague in Russia's Irkutsk region. He has offered assistance to Russia regarding this situation, CNBC reports.

Speaking to journalists at the White House on October 5, Trump expressed his readiness to provide aid to Russia following information about the death of an employee at a research institute studying the plague in Irkutsk.

Trump stated that he had not yet discussed the matter with Russian officials. At the same time, he called the plague a serious disease and noted that certain microbes are growing increasingly resilient.

Meanwhile, the US State Department announced that the situation is being monitored in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies. The agency noted that many details have not yet been confirmed.

The World Health Organization also stated that the exact cause of the employee's death has not yet been confirmed. Based on available data, the organization assesses the risk level for the population as low.

Earlier, Russian authorities reported that on September 29, a female employee of the anti-plague institute in Irkutsk was hospitalized with symptoms of severe pneumonia and passed away during the night from October 1 to October 2.

Donald TrumpIrkutskPlagueWorld Health Organization
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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