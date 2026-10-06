How does the US new hypersonic missile bypass air defense systems?

The US Air Force, in cooperation with the Royal Australian Air Force, has conducted the first successful flight test of the HACM (Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile) project, a new generation hypersonic cruise missile. This was reported by the influential military publication The War Zone, citing US military officials.

According to an official US Air Force spokesperson, this test was carried out as part of a program to improve capabilities for striking long-range targets with high precision and unstoppable speed.

Secret launch at the Woomera range

Although official military data did not disclose the type of aircraft that dropped the missile or the name of the test range, according to The War Zone, the historic test took place at the famous Woomera Test Range military testing ground in Australia: