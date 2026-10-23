US Army is testing a hybrid cargo aircraft with a unique structure

·73·World
US Army is testing a hybrid cargo aircraft with a unique structure

The US Air Force has shown great interest in a promising aviation project aimed at radically transforming the military logistics and supply system. The Pentagon has allocated a grant of $3.5 million to develop the KONA regional cargo aircraft program being created by the Natilus company.

This investment was provided within the framework of the Operational Energy – Innovation program and is aimed at bringing the project to real flight tests of a full-scale aircraft and practically demonstrating its supply capabilities in complex military conditions.

Abandoning traditional aviation: The miracle of the "Blended Wing Body"

The biggest technical innovation of the KONA aircraft manifests in its aerodynamic structure:

  • Revolutionary design: While in conventional aircraft wings are attached separately to a tubular fuselage, in the KONA apparatus the fuselage and wings are integrated as a single, unified aerodynamic body;

  • 30 percent efficiency: According to the manufacturer, this aerodynamic structure drastically reduces air resistance, allowing for fuel savings of up to nearly 30 percent compared to competitors with traditional structures (this indicator will be fully evaluated in upcoming practical flight tests).

Military capabilities: Cargo capacity and dual-mode control

The project combines a number of features important for military supply:

  • Dual control: The apparatus is intended to be piloted both conventionally with a crew (pilot) and fully unmanned (in drone mode) in complex and dangerous conditions;

  • Payload and range: The aircraft is capable of carrying up to 3.8 tons of cargo and its flight range is approximately 1480 kilometers;

  • Remote and isolated bases: These indicators make KONA the most alternative vehicle for the supply chain between military facilities located far from each other with limited fuel supplies.

Tactical significance: The golden middle between Cessna and Hercules

The new aircraft is expected to fill the gap between the light Cessna C-208 and the heavy C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft:

  • Flight on short strips: The aircraft can easily use short runways, which creates conditions for its use in many field strips outside of standard airfields;

  • Reduced dependence on large aircraft: Full adaptation to existing cargo infrastructure allows the US military not to use expensive and large aircraft for delivering small cargo, thereby significantly reducing costs.

The allocated funds will not be directed toward purchasing a ready-made apparatus, but rather toward fully completing the engineering and testing phases of the KONA project.

US Air ForceNatilusKONAPentagon
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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