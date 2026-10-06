MrBeast breaks his own 24-hour views record

YouTube star MrBeast's new video garnered nearly 72 million views within the first 24 hours of its release. This became his personal record for 24-hour views. Dexerto reported this.

In the video titled “Eat Everything In A Grocery Store, Win $1,000,000”, four participants are left in a grocery store filled with food products, competing to eat all the items inside. A $1 million prize was promised to the winner.

MrBeast himself stated that this has been his most-watched video within 24 hours over his video career. Additionally, viewers watched it for an average of over 20 minutes, with the total watch time exceeding 1 billion minutes.