World's No. 1 YouTuber MrBeast "Awed" by Uzbekistan's Love and Affection (video)

The most famous and most followed YouTube vlogger and philanthropist on our planet, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), is experiencing unexpected and overwhelming emotions during his historic visit to Tashkent. The vlogger has begun publishing a series of "stories" dedicated to Uzbekistan on his official Instagram page, which has an audience of hundreds of millions.

Through each video published on his page, people all over the world are now directly observing the vibrant atmosphere in the capital of Uzbekistan, the sincere love and affection of Uzbek youth, and an unprecedented frenzy.

"I never imagined so many people would watch us"

MrBeast did not hide how deeply impressed he was by the enthusiasm of tens of thousands of young people who welcomed him on the streets and event grounds of Tashkent:

A heartfelt confession: The vlogger captioned a video he took amidst the crowd in English: "I didn't realize so many people in Uzbekistan watched our videos" («I didn't realize so many people watched our videos in Uzbekistan») leaving crying and heart emojis;

Respect for the flag of Uzbekistan: MrBeast added the national flag of Uzbekistan and a red heart symbol to his stories, expressing gratitude for the open-heartedness of the capital's residents;

Open communication and hugs: The videos show Donaldson approaching the security barriers, shaking hands with fans, taking selfies, and smiling happily.

Red supercar and street show in Tashkent

Filming is continuing not only in closed pavilions but also at the city's landmarks:

Sensational footage: MrBeast and his creative team appeared on the streets of Tashkent accompanied by a red luxury sports car (convertible);

Inflow of fans: Against the backdrop of historical and modern buildings, hundreds of young people, schoolchildren, and students gathered along the roads to see the global star with their own eyes;

High security and order: Despite the influx of thousands of spectators, the process is being controlled strictly and peacefully by the capital's security forces and internal affairs officers.

Priceless global promotion for Uzbekistan

Content shared by MrBeast, recognized as the world's No. 1 creator, from Uzbekistan serves as unprecedented PR and a tourism boost for the country:

Millions of views: Within hours, the vlogger's short Instagram stories are being watched by hundreds of millions of users from all continents of our planet;

Positive image: Through these scenes, a foreign audience is discovering Uzbekistan as a safe, modern, hospitable country whose youth keep pace with global trends;

Major video expected: The exclusive footage currently being filmed will soon be featured in a major video to be published on MrBeast's main page.

Jimmy Donaldson's adventures in Tashkent continue, and this visit will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most sensational events in the history of Uzbekistan's modern media landscape.