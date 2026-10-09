World's No. 1 YouTuber MrBeast "Awed" by Uzbekistan's Love and Affection (video)

·92·Uzbekistan
World's No. 1 YouTuber MrBeast "Awed" by Uzbekistan's Love and Affection (video)

The most famous and most followed YouTube vlogger and philanthropist on our planet, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), is experiencing unexpected and overwhelming emotions during his historic visit to Tashkent. The vlogger has begun publishing a series of "stories" dedicated to Uzbekistan on his official Instagram page, which has an audience of hundreds of millions.

Through each video published on his page, people all over the world are now directly observing the vibrant atmosphere in the capital of Uzbekistan, the sincere love and affection of Uzbek youth, and an unprecedented frenzy.

"I never imagined so many people would watch us"

MrBeast did not hide how deeply impressed he was by the enthusiasm of tens of thousands of young people who welcomed him on the streets and event grounds of Tashkent:

  • A heartfelt confession: The vlogger captioned a video he took amidst the crowd in English: "I didn't realize so many people in Uzbekistan watched our videos"I didn't realize so many people watched our videos in Uzbekistan») leaving crying and heart emojis;

  • Respect for the flag of Uzbekistan: MrBeast added the national flag of Uzbekistan and a red heart symbol to his stories, expressing gratitude for the open-heartedness of the capital's residents;

  • Open communication and hugs: The videos show Donaldson approaching the security barriers, shaking hands with fans, taking selfies, and smiling happily.

Red supercar and street show in Tashkent

Filming is continuing not only in closed pavilions but also at the city's landmarks:

  • Sensational footage: MrBeast and his creative team appeared on the streets of Tashkent accompanied by a red luxury sports car (convertible);

  • Inflow of fans: Against the backdrop of historical and modern buildings, hundreds of young people, schoolchildren, and students gathered along the roads to see the global star with their own eyes;

  • High security and order: Despite the influx of thousands of spectators, the process is being controlled strictly and peacefully by the capital's security forces and internal affairs officers.

Priceless global promotion for Uzbekistan

Content shared by MrBeast, recognized as the world's No. 1 creator, from Uzbekistan serves as unprecedented PR and a tourism boost for the country:

  • Millions of views: Within hours, the vlogger's short Instagram stories are being watched by hundreds of millions of users from all continents of our planet;

  • Positive image: Through these scenes, a foreign audience is discovering Uzbekistan as a safe, modern, hospitable country whose youth keep pace with global trends;

  • Major video expected: The exclusive footage currently being filmed will soon be featured in a major video to be published on MrBeast's main page.

Jimmy Donaldson's adventures in Tashkent continue, and this visit will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most sensational events in the history of Uzbekistan's modern media landscape.

MrBeastTashkentYouTubeInstagram
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

World's No. 1 blogger in Uzbekistan for the first time, what is he filming?World's No. 1 blogger in Uzbekistan for the first time, what is he filming?Today 12:38MrBeast is coming to Uzbekistan: He will hold a meet-and-greet with fans in TashkentMrBeast is coming to Uzbekistan: He will hold a meet-and-greet with fans in Tashkent6 October 16:09MrBeast breaks his own 24-hour views recordMrBeast breaks his own 24-hour views record6 October 17:38How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)Today 09:07YouTube King MrBeast Becomes the First to Reach the Half-Billion MilestoneYouTube King MrBeast Becomes the First to Reach the Half-Billion Milestone14 June 16:56Blogger who beat a taxi driver in Tashkent and had him hospitalized arrestedBlogger who beat a taxi driver in Tashkent and had him hospitalized arrested19 August 15:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?
Some workers may retire earlier
Some workers may retire earlier
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices