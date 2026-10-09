World's No. 1 blogger in Uzbekistan for the first time, what is he filming?

With over 520 million followers worldwide, the planet's most popular YouTube blogger and entrepreneur MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) has arrived in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, on a historic visit. The global internet superstar has not only graced the capital with his presence, but together with his team, has also officially started filming a new video for a global audience.

This event has sparked a massive wave of excitement and interest among Uzbek youth and the digital content community.

Filming process in Tashkent: Where are the details taking place?

The activities of MrBeast's team in the capital have been organized in an intense and fast-paced manner:

First moves in the capital: The blogger and his filming crew were spotted on the streets of Tashkent a day earlier, managing to capture the initial episodes of their new planned video;

Main location: Today, the MrBeast team is conducting test and special filming operations at the Center for Contemporary Arts venue in Tashkent;

Surprises expected: True to the blogger's style, his appearance in Uzbekistan is expected to feature unusual challenges, tests related to local culture, or unexpected challenges.

200 lucky fans selected from thousands of applications

A special free-format meeting between the star and his fans will be organized in Tashkent today:

Unprecedented selection: Several thousand young people from Uzbekistan registered via the official platform to participate in the event;

Closed format and random selection: To ensure security and event quality, only 200 of the luckiest fans were selected from among the applicants using a random number generator;

Privileged interaction: These lucky young people will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face, converse, and capture memorable moments with the world's richest and most famous blogger.

Absolute subscriber record holder and owner of a financial empire

MrBeast is not just an ordinary blogger, but the head of a massive business and charitable network:

520-million global army: His main YouTube channel is the most-subscribed platform in world history, known for large financial prizes, extreme challenges, and large-scale projects;

Beast Philanthropy foundation: Through his charitable foundation, Donaldson successfully finances global campaigns to fight hunger, build clean drinking water wells, and help patients worldwide;

Step into the fintech world: In February of this year, MrBeast further expanded his business standing by acquiring Step, a youth- and teen-oriented mobile online bank with 7 million users (banking services provided in partnership with Evolve Bank & Trust).

There is no doubt that the YouTube legend's upcoming video shot in Tashkent will be viewed hundreds of millions of times worldwide, serving as an unprecedented media boost to promote Uzbekistan's modern image, tourism, and culture across the planet.