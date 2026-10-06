MrBeast is coming to Uzbekistan: He will hold a meet-and-greet with fans in Tashkent

·43·Uzbekistan
MrBeast is coming to Uzbekistan: He will hold a meet-and-greet with fans in Tashkent

World-famous blogger and content creator Jimmy Donaldson, known by the nickname MrBeast, is visiting Uzbekistan. He is expected to participate in a public program organized in Tashkent on October 9.

To attend the event, fans can register from October 6 to 8. Qualifying applications will be randomly selected from among the participants. The chosen fans will have the opportunity to meet the blogger in person. Participation in the event is free.

The meeting will be organized in the form of interactive games and a trivia quiz. Questions related to MrBeast's activities and lesser-known facts will be asked. Valuable prizes are planned to be awarded to the winners. Only persons over 18 years of age can participate in the event.

According to the rules, each participant can submit only one application on their own behalf. An identity document and confirmation of registration will be required upon entry to the event.

The visit is being organized by the Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan.

MrBeastJimmy DonaldsonTashkentArt and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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