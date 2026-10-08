Scary situation: In Indonesia, a body that died 350 years ago is still kept at home

Even though nearly 350 years have passed, his body is still preserved. In the village of Jiwika in the highlands of Papua, Indonesia, an ancient mummy belonging to the Dani people is cherished as an ancestor.

According to local sources, the mummy belongs to a warrior chief named Wim Motok Mabel. His age is estimated to be around 350 years.

According to the ancient tradition of the Dani people, the deceased's body was dried using a special method with smoke. This process slowed down decomposition and allowed the body to be preserved for a long time.

However, this mummy is not an ordinary historical exhibit. The Dani people value it as an ancestor and keep it in a special traditional house. This custom is associated with preserving the memory of ancestors and passing their history on to future generations.

Today, this mummy in Jiwika attracts interest as one of the most unusual cultural traditions of the Papua region.