Scientists discover a shark that walks on the seabed (video)

·2·World
Scientists discover a shark that walks on the seabed (video)

Instead of swimming as usual, a shark that moves as if it has legs has amazed scientists. Off the coast of Papua New Guinea, a previously scientifically unknown new shark species was identified.

The new species has been given the Hemiscyllium dudgeonae scientific name. It is called the 'Dudgeon's walking shark' and is named in honor of shark expert Christine Dudgeon. Experts identified it during research conducted in the Milne Bay area in the southeastern part of Papua New Guinea.

Not swimming, but 'walking' on the seabed

The most surprising aspect of this creature is its method of movement.

Walking sharks can swim like ordinary sharks. However, when moving in shallow water, coral reefs, and on the seabed, they use their pectoral and pelvic fins as if they were legs. For this reason, they appear to be 'walking' underwater.

Researchers observed members of the new species during night dives. The unique white stripes and small brown spots on their bodies helped distinguish them from other walking sharks.

A walking shark moving among rocks on the seabed.

Found in only one area

Another unusual aspect of the new shark species is its extremely small habitat.

Scientists Hemiscyllium dudgeonae have determined that it is found only in a limited area in the southeastern part of Papua New Guinea. Experts note that its distribution range is one of the smallest among walking sharks.

For this reason, scientists are also concerned about the future of the new species. Its limited habitat may make it vulnerable to environmental changes, fishing, and damage to coral reefs.

ScienceMarine BiologySharksPapua New GuineaDiscovery
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Kamola Shuhratova
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