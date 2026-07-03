Bloody Rebel Attack: American Pilot Shot Dead

Another attack by armed rebels in Indonesia's Papua region has drawn the attention of the international community. It is reported that an American pilot was killed and a civilian aircraft was burned down as a result of the incident.

According to Reuters, the incident occurred on July 2 in the Yahukimo area of the Highland Papua province. Sebby Sambom, a representative of the local separatist group — the 'West Papua National Liberation Army' (TPNPB), claimed responsibility for the attack.

He stated that the aircraft piloted by American Nicholas F. Gosselin was attacked by armed individuals after landing. As a result, the pilot was shot dead and the plane was burned. The rebels claim that this aircraft had previously been used to transport Indonesian military personnel.

Yusuf Sutejo, a representative of the joint operation of the Indonesian police and army in Papua, confirmed that the aircraft was found burning at the local airport. However, he stated that he has not yet officially confirmed the death of the pilot or that the attack was carried out specifically by the rebels.

According to official reports, there were seven passengers on board the aircraft in addition to the pilot. It was noted that all of them were members of the local population.

The TPNPB representative described this attack as a political warning sent to the governments of Indonesia and the USA. He also stated that such attacks could be repeated if civilian aircraft continue to fly into areas controlled by the rebels.

The US Embassy in Jakarta has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. The Indonesian Ministry of Transport reported that contact with the aircraft was lost after it landed.