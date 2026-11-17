Regular consumption of dark-colored grapes, berries, and blueberries may have a positive effect on the cardiovascular system. This conclusion is presented in an analysis of scientific studies conducted in recent years, reports MSN.

Great Britain and Spanish researchers studied the results of 37 scientific papers published after 2015. Of these, 17 were systematic reviews and meta-analyses, and 20 were randomized controlled trials. The analysis evaluated the impact of natural compounds such as polyphenols and resveratrol found in grapes and blueberries on cardiovascular health.

According to the results, these compounds can improve blood vessel function, reduce inflammation markers, and have a positive effect on blood pressure. Some studies also noted changes in cholesterol-related indicators. The most consistent results were observed regarding endothelial function, which represents the activity of the inner lining of blood vessels.

In one of the studies included in the analysis, 115 adult men consumed 150 grams of blueberries daily for six months. As a result, blood vessel function improved and arterial stiffness decreased. The authors estimated that these changes correspond to a 12–15 percent reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, the study did not directly examine cases of heart attack or stroke; the conclusion is based on changes in risk factors.

The results in the analysis were particularly pronounced in people with excess weight, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, or other metabolic risk factors.

At the same time, it is not accurate to attribute all results solely to the consumption of fresh grapes and berries. Among the studied works, there were also studies that used grape seed extracts, powders, and polyphenol supplements in addition to the fruit itself. Scientists stated that long-term and broader studies with fresh fruits are necessary to draw more precise conclusions.