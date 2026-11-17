It was revealed that M.A. was born in 1936 and resides in the Shaykhontohur district. She has six children. Currently, the woman lives with her son, born in 1963, and her daughter-in-law. Her son works as a bicycle repairman at the 'Chorsu' market, and his income is sufficient to support the family.

An investigation has been conducted following reports circulating on social media regarding an elderly woman trading at the 'Chorsu' market in Tashkent. The Tashkent City Department of the National Agency for Social Protection, in cooperation with internal affairs bodies, examined the woman's living conditions and family situation.

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According to the agency, the woman's physical and mental health is assessed as good. She is not registered as having a disability and receives an old-age pension.

The woman explained that she trades at the market of her own volition. She stated that trading is an activity she has been engaged in for many years and has become a habit for her.

The neighborhood committee chairman and neighbors also confirmed the woman's long-standing interest in trading. The family's socio-economic situation was assessed as stable.

During the investigation, the woman was escorted to her son's residence. She was also provided with information regarding available social services and state-provided assistance measures.