Why did Zendaya not stand up to meet France's First Lady?

The Louis Vuitton show, held as part of the prestigious Paris Fashion Week, became the scene of an unexpected etiquette scandal. A brief greeting between one of Hollywood's brightest stars, "Euphoria" and "Dune" actress Zendaya, and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, sparked sharp indignation among internet users.

A video clip published on the Instagram page of the Paris Match publication garnered over 2 million views in a short time and sparked a wave of widespread discussion on the global network.

An awkward moment in the front row of the podium

The details of the incident are clearly reflected in the video footage:

The First Lady's initiative: French First Lady Brigitte Macron approached Zendaya, who was sitting in the front row of the exhibition hall, and extended her hand to her;

Greeting while seated: At that moment, the American actress, who was talking to her companion, reached out her hand while sitting down with a smile, without getting up;

Outrage on the networks: This behavior by Zendaya, who always stands out for her exemplary behavior and impeccable image, was perceived by fans and observers as a violation of etiquette rules.

Users' opinions: Lack of manners or an unexpected situation?

The heated debate that arose on social media was divided into two sides:

"Elementary courtesy is gone": Critics stated that even if she were not the First Lady, greeting an older and standing person while sitting down is impolite. "I love Zendaya very much, but this is a prime example of lack of upbringing. It was necessary to stand up out of respect in front of the French First Lady," users wrote;

Defenders' position: The actress's supporters explained that Zendaya could not immediately realize who exactly had approached her in the noisy and distracting environment, and was confused in the unexpected situation.

The star's personal life in the spotlight again

In recent months, the 28-year-old actress has been in the public eye not only due to her career, but also changes in her personal life:

Marriage to Tom Holland: In the summer of this year, "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland officially confirmed in an interview with Esquire that he had married Zendaya;

High status and responsibility: Every step of the actress, who is considered a global youth idol and the face of brands, is monitored with extreme scrutiny around the world.

This incident in Paris once again demonstrated the discrepancies between modern celebrity culture and traditional diplomatic etiquette. This event clearly proved that even the most famous personalities' neglect of simple protocol rules can face severe criticism.