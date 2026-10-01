Unusual looks showcased at Paris Fashion Week (video)

·32·World
Unusual looks showcased at Paris Fashion Week (video)

On September 28, 2026, within the framework of Paris Fashion Week, the Matières Fécales brand presented its Spring-Summer 2027 collection at the Place de la République square in the French capital. It was noted that a fashion show was being organized in this square for the very first time.

Titled “The Ninety-Nine Percent,” the collection featured 99 models. All of them were people of color, and through this collection, designers Steven Raj Bhaskaran and Hannah Rose Dalton drew attention to the representation of diverse groups and cultures in the fashion world.

The show utilized white, black, and red outfits, voluminous dresses, leather and denim clothing, various headwear, and unusual accessories. Some looks also featured fabrics and drapery reminiscent of Indian sarees.

Certain looks from the show, particularly models with full white facial makeup, caught the audience's attention. Additionally, the collection featured looks inspired by religious and various cultural symbols, as well as clothing bearing the inscription “Resist.”

Through this collection, the designers of Matières Fécales continued the theme of wealth and elite from the previous season, this time focusing on the issues of broad social strata, individuality, and representation. The show sparked discussions on social media due to its striking makeup and theatrical imagery.

Matières FécalesParis Fashion WeekThe Ninety-Nine PercentSteven Raj Bhaskaran
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