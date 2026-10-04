Miu Miu's new collection presented in Paris (video)

·2·Culture
Miu Miu's new collection presented in Paris (video)

Famous stylist Vlad Lisovets posted a video from Paris Fashion Week on his Telegram channel and shared his thoughts on the new collection by the Miu Miu fashion house. Zakon.kz reported this.

The stylist noted that designer Miuccia Prada preserved the brand's signature style in the new collection.

"At today's Miu Miu show, Miuccia Prada once again focused on the brand's signature short cuts, simple shapes, and play of proportions. The collection turned out recognizable, without sharp deviations from its usual style," the stylist wrote.

Miuccia Prada is a famous Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur. She heads the Prada fashion house and also founded the Miu Miu brand.

Vlad LisovetsMiu MiuMiuccia PradaParis Fashion Week
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