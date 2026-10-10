Luis Enrique's daughter Sira Martinez involved in fatal traffic accident

·67·World
Luis Enrique's daughter Sira Martinez involved in fatal traffic accident

The family of well-known Spanish football expert Luis Enrique has suffered another severe psychological blow. According to the influential Italian publication forzaroma.info, the coach's eldest daughter, equestrian master Sira Martinez, has become involved in a horrific road traffic accident that resulted in a fatality.

According to the reports, a young driver lost his life as a result of a collision between a car in which Sira was traveling and a motorcycle.

Details of the incident: The crash on the N-332 highway

The tragic collision took place in the eastern part of Spain:

  • Scene of the incident: The tragedy was recorded on the busy N-332 highway near the city of Oliva, which is part of the Valencian Community;

  • Scale of the collision: The car in which Sira Martinez was traveling as a passenger unexpectedly collided with a motorcycle while in motion;

  • Who was driving the car? It turned out that the vehicle was being driven by a 41-year-old citizen of Great Britain.

Condition of the victim and casualties

The following information regarding the consequences of the accident has been confirmed:

  • 20-year-old driver died: Despite the resuscitation efforts of rescue and emergency medical teams who promptly arrived at the scene, it was not possible to save the life of the 20-year-old motorcyclist who sustained severe injuries;

  • Sira Martinez uninjured: By a fortunate coincidence, Sira Martinez, who was inside the car, survived without physical injuries, though she suffered severe shock due to the incident.

Local police and traffic patrol services are currently thoroughly investigating the causes of the crash on the N-332 highway, specifically looking into speed limits and violations of traffic rules.

Luis EnriqueSira Martineztraffic accidentSpain
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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