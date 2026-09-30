A woman to be executed in the US state of Tennessee after more than 200 years

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A woman to be executed in the US state of Tennessee after more than 200 years

The execution of Christa Pike is scheduled for September 30 in the US state of Tennessee. If carried out, she will be the first woman executed in the state's history in over 200 years.

Pike, now 50, was convicted of murdering her classmate in 1995 at the age of 18 and was subsequently sentenced to death. Her case has returned to the public spotlight nearly three decades later.

Governor Bill Lee rejected Pike's clemency petition on September 28. Consequently, the legal process for her execution scheduled for September 30 is moving forward.

She was sentenced to death at the age of 18

Pike was held accountable for the death of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, with whom she studied in the Job Corps program in Knoxville in 1995.

In this case, Pike was found guilty of first-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to death. Her boyfriend at the time was also tried in the case, but was not sentenced to death because he was 17 years old when the crime was committed.

Pike, meanwhile, has gone down in history as one of the youngest women sentenced to death in modern US history.

Lawyers asked for a reduced sentence

In a petition for clemency sent to the governor, Pike's defense attorneys emphasized that she had faced sexual abuse and other severe hardships during her childhood, and also suffered from mental health issues.

Highlighting the difference between Pike at 18 and the 50-year-old person she is now, the lawyers asked to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment. The clemency petition also cited information regarding her treatment in prison and remorse for her actions.

The governor did not change his decision

After reviewing Pike's clemency petition, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stated that the state-mandated sentence would stand.

Following this decision, Pike's defense attorneys announced that they would utilize remaining legal avenues to halt her execution.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Supreme Court set the execution date for September 30, 2026, in 2025. The court document noted that there are no legal obstacles to carrying out the sentence.

Why is this case receiving special attention?

Pike's case has brought to the forefront legal debates not only regarding her age at the time of the crime, but also the application of the death penalty, severe childhood trauma, and human transformation over the years.

Currently, the mother of the late Colleen Slemmer supports the execution. She stated that she has waited nearly thirty years for justice to be served for her daughter.

Therefore, two differing perspectives surround the case: Pike's defenders point to her youth and difficult childhood background as crucial factors for leniency, while the victim's family awaits the execution of the court-mandated sentence.

September 30 — the decisive date

According to the current plan, Christa Pike's death sentence is scheduled to be carried out on September 30, 2026. If executed, this will mark the first time a death sentence has been carried out against a woman in Tennessee in over 200 years.

Thus, this nearly 30-year-old case has once again thrust complex legal issues—such as the death penalty in the US, the power of clemency, and age at the time of the crime—back into the center of public discussion.

Christa PikeTennessee death penaltyBill LeeColleen Slemmer
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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