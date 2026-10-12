Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?

In Shantou, China, an abandoned residential complex is gradually turning into a massive green jungle over time. The multi-story buildings and neglected streets overtaken by vegetation resemble a world abandoned by humans, where nature rules supreme. This landscape evokes the post-apocalyptic atmosphere of the famous series «The Last of Us».

According to reports, in the 2010s, it was planned to build a luxury residential complex with sea views in this area. However, due to financial problems, the project was never completed, and the buildings were left unattended.

Nearly 15 years later, nature has slowly taken the area under its control. Trees and other plants have grown between buildings, on balconies, and along streets, turning the concrete structures into a lush green landscape.

An area once envisioned for luxury housing has today taken on the appearance of an abandoned city. This scenery demonstrates how nature can transform the environment over time when human plans fail to materialize.