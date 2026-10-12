Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?

·59·World
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?

In Shantou, China, an abandoned residential complex is gradually turning into a massive green jungle over time. The multi-story buildings and neglected streets overtaken by vegetation resemble a world abandoned by humans, where nature rules supreme. This landscape evokes the post-apocalyptic atmosphere of the famous series «The Last of Us».

According to reports, in the 2010s, it was planned to build a luxury residential complex with sea views in this area. However, due to financial problems, the project was never completed, and the buildings were left unattended.

Nearly 15 years later, nature has slowly taken the area under its control. Trees and other plants have grown between buildings, on balconies, and along streets, turning the concrete structures into a lush green landscape.

An area once envisioned for luxury housing has today taken on the appearance of an abandoned city. This scenery demonstrates how nature can transform the environment over time when human plans fail to materialize.

ShantouChinaThe Last of Usurban studies
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nobody Knew: Nikolai Went to the Army — President Reveals Secret About His Youngest SonNobody Knew: Nikolai Went to the Army — President Reveals Secret About His Youngest Son11 September 20:30Trump says he is ready for the next meeting with Putin: Why is Miami in doubt?Trump says he is ready for the next meeting with Putin: Why is Miami in doubt?23 September 09:48Even Everest is turning into a dump: the grim scenery at the world's highest peakEven Everest is turning into a dump: the grim scenery at the world's highest peak13 September 23:32House of blogger who showed off her wealth on the internet is burglarizedHouse of blogger who showed off her wealth on the internet is burglarized8 October 10:29Two Women Find €86,000 in Cash Inside Discarded Furniture: How Was the Fortune Divided?Two Women Find €86,000 in Cash Inside Discarded Furniture: How Was the Fortune Divided?15 August 17:37The Life of a U.S. Entrepreneur Who Bought an Entire Town and Has Lived Alone for 6 YearsThe Life of a U.S. Entrepreneur Who Bought an Entire Town and Has Lived Alone for 6 Years16 August 17:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure