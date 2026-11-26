Airspace restrictions: The Ministry of Defence has introduced new flight restrictions over dozens of strategic military facilities and is strengthening electronic warfare systems against drones.

Anti-drone protective nets: At airbases where hangars are insufficient or for equipment remaining near runways, special anti-drone nets, which have proven effective on the battlefields of Ukraine, are being installed.

Nighttime indoor storage: Military aircraft will no longer be left in open areas — they are being moved into special closed hangars and reinforced shelters at night.

Great Britain 's Royal Air Force (RAF) has begun placing military aircraft in special hangars and reinforced shelters at night to protect them from potential drone attacks and sabotage. As reported by The Times and Sky News, this decision was made following serious warnings from the country's security services and the Ministry of Defence.

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Factor / Incident Details and official warnings MI5 warning (November 24, 2026) The British domestic intelligence service (MI5) and the Ministry of Defence announced an increased risk of sabotage by Russia against companies supplying weapons to Ukraine. Situation at "Fairford" base (September 2026) Several suspects were arrested near the RAF Fairford base, used by the US military, due to a potential attack plot linked to Iran. Drones over "Lakenheath" base (November 2026) Active flights of unidentified drones were observed over the RAF Lakenheath airbase. Statement by Air Force Commander Air Chief Marshal Harv Smith stated that there may be no completely safe areas left within the country, noting the need to revive tactics for rapid dispersal and concealment of aircraft.

Although the UK Ministry of Defence has not officially commented on the details of the hangar order for security reasons, it confirmed that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of military bases and aviation equipment.

Do you think the threat of modern drones is forcing even the world's most powerful nations to adopt wartime-era concealment and protection measures for their airbases today?

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