“Living dead” dance to Michael Jackson song at Halloween parade (video)

·86·World
“Living dead” dance to Michael Jackson song at Halloween parade (video)

The streets of the city at night took on a unique appearance in celebration of Halloween. Hundreds of people took to the streets in various scary personas, unusual costumes, and terrifying makeup to participate in a festive parade and mass flash mob.

The most notable part of the event was a mass dance organized to the tune of famous singer Michael Jackson's “Thriller.” Participants dressed as zombies, ghosts, and characters from famous movies performed synchronized movements, providing an unforgettable sight for the spectators.

The participants' torn clothes, outfits decorated with blood-like paint, and injury marks drawn on their faces added an even more eerie spirit to the event. The dance, performed against the backdrop of tall buildings and city night lights, resembled a scene from a fantasy movie.

The unusual performances at the Halloween parade captured the attention of the audience and further heightened the festive mood.

HalloweenThrillerMichael Jacksonflash mob
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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