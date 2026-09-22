Venice to Increase Daily Entry Fee for Historic Center to 30 Euros

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Venice to Increase Daily Entry Fee for Historic Center to 30 Euros

Venice, the world's most famous and crowded city on water, is preparing drastic and controversial measures against mass tourism (overtourism). Local authorities are officially discussing a significant increase in the current entry fee for "day-trippers" visiting the city's historic center for just one day. According to Michele Zuin, the Venice municipality's budget advisor, Gazzettino as reported by the publication, the current 5 and 10 euro rates are not fully serving their purpose and have lost their deterrent effect on tourists. "Almost everyone can afford the current 5–10 euros; there is a risk that it will stop working as a restrictive measure," the official explained.

Currently, the most likely scenario is to raise the maximum price to 30 euros, with proposals even suggesting up to 50 euros. This new tariff could officially come into effect starting in 2027. The city administration firmly emphasizes that the main goal of the price increase is not to enrich the treasury, but to divert the flow of people to other directions during peak days. In the 2026 season, the city budget generated over 5.2 million euros through this system by selling about 680,000 tickets. Tourists staying overnight in hotels are completely exempt from this fee, as they only pay the standard hotel tax.

So, will a 30-euro fee save Venice's canals from congestion, will other European cities adopt this experience, and will tourists give up on visiting Venice in 2027?

“30-euro fee, 5.2 million euro revenue, and hotel exemption”: 5 key points of Venice's reform

Important facts from the new restrictions and statistical reports announced by Venice officials:

  • 3-6 fold increase in the tariff: Raising the current 5–10 euro daily fee to 30 euros (with debates even mentioning 50 euros) starting from 2027 is under consideration;

  • The goal is not to increase money: The authorities want to force people not to come to the city on busy days and choose other tourist destinations through a high fee;

  • 2026 result of 5.2 million euros: Between April 3 and July 26, 680,000 tickets were sold on specific days (from 08:30 to 16:00), collecting 5.2 million euros;

  • Relief for overnight guests: Tourists who have booked a hotel in Venice and are staying for several days are exempt from this fee; the rule applies only to day visitors over 14 years old;

  • Congestion is decreasing: As a result of regular measures, the share of days with more than 20,000 paid visitors per day dropped from 13.8 percent in 2024 to just 1.7 percent in 2026.

Daily entry fee in Venice: Dynamics and analysis of changes

Indicators for curbing tourism flow in the historic city:

Indicators and parameters

Current status (2026 indicators)

Proposed new tariff (from 2027)

Daily entry tariff

€ 5 — € 10

Maximum € 30 (proposals of 50 euros have also been made)

Main goal and function

Became ineffective in deterring tourists

Drastically reduce flow on peak days

Total tickets sold

Approximately 680,000 tickets

Plan to further reduce the number of tickets

Revenue generated by the city

Over 5.2 million euros

Treasury is not the goal, flow management is priority

Average daily paid flow

11,326 people per day (Saturdays: 13,661 people)

Significantly lowering the average flow

Seasonal record

As of May 2 — 25,471 people

Keeping daily records within 15–18 thousand

Exemptions from the fee

Overnight hotel guests, children under 14

Hotel customer exemption will be maintained

Urbanism and tourism economics expertise: Why is Venice forced to take this step?

Conclusions of international tourism analysts and Italian experts:

  • “Day-trippers” are crushing the city's infrastructure: Tourists who come for just a few hours, bring their own food, and only leave trash do not bring economic benefit to the city; a 30-euro fee will force them to stay overnight or postpone the trip to another time;

  • “Red days” filter: The busiest days are marked in red on the official Venice website; the price increase will ease street congestion on weekends and pressure on water buses (vaporettos);

  • Europe's commitment to UNESCO: If Venice does not stop overtourism, UNESCO could include the city in the list of endangered historic heritage sites; the new tariff is a strategic step aimed at preserving the city's original appearance;

  • Psychological price barrier: 5–10 euros could not stop people as it was equal to the price of coffee and ice cream, but 30 euros means over 100 euros of additional expense for a family, and this will make many reconsider.

This firm decision by the Venice leadership could start a new era of price restrictions for tourist cities around the world.

Do you think setting a 30-euro entry fee for the city is a fair decision, or should historical monuments be free and open to everyone? If the price goes up to 30 euros, would you still go on a day trip to Venice? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analytical article, which is very important for travel enthusiasts, with your friends!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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