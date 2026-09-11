A sensational piece of information has emerged about Nikolai Lukashenko, who has been the most discussed figure on the Belarusian political scene and in the world press for years, always in the spotlight alongside his father at international summits and high-level meetings. On September 11, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko unexpectedly announced that his youngest son had already left for active military service and is serving in the armed forces like an ordinary soldier. The President emphasized that this process was kept completely secret from the public and that he was granted no privileges. So, what military rank does Nikolai hold, in which secret and complex unit is he serving, and how is he balancing his biotechnology degree with military service?

“Viktor called and he went”: Alexander Lukashenko’s unexpected confession

The Belarusian leader revealed interesting details about his son's military life:

Secret mobilization: According to Alexander Lukashenko, the general public did not notice Nikolai's departure to the army, and this decision was carried out without any unnecessary fuss;

Personal order from the Minister of Defense: The President stated that the process followed official procedures: “Viktor (Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin) called. He is serving like everyone else, according to the law”;

Officer status: 22-year-old Nikolai Lukashenko, born in 2004, is serving in the armed forces with the rank of lieutenant ;

“The most complex unit”: Although the head of state did not disclose the exact military unit or location where his son is stationed for security reasons, he emphasized that he is in the “toughest and most complex unit” in the army system.

Barracks and science: Biotechnology not abandoned

Nikolai Lukashenko’s daily routine does not consist solely of military training; he has not stopped his scientific research:

Higher education profile: Nikolai studied in an advanced biotechnology program at a university;

Scientific research in his spare time: The President noted that in his spare time from military service, Lieutenant Lukashenko continues to study biotechnology and work on his professional development;

Universal training: On one hand, high-precision biological sciences, and on the other, combat training — this is becoming a comprehensive school of experience for the future career of the president's son.

What does this step mean: Political image or preparation for leadership?

Nikolai Lukashenko’s conscription into the army is being evaluated by international experts and political observers from several important aspects:

Equality between elite and people: In a complex geopolitical situation, the head of state sending his child to the toughest military service serves to increase respect for the authorities among citizens and within the army;

The necessity of military experience: Belarus kabi xavfsizlik va mudofaa masalalari ustuvor bo‘lgan davlatda har qanday bo‘lajak siyosiy yoki davlat arbobi uchun armiya maktabini o‘tash norasmiy majburiyat hisoblanadi;

Tempering character: The President aims to distance his youngest son, seen as his successor, from the palace environment and test him in real discipline and difficult conditions.

In your opinion, to what extent does heads of state sending their children to the toughest military service without any privileges strengthen the sense of justice in society? Can Nikolai Lukashenko becoming a military lieutenant be a decisive factor in his future political career? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the most interesting personal-political changes in the region with your friends!