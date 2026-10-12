A strange platypus-like creature lived during the age of dinosaurs

The remains of an ancient creature found in China have astonished scientists. Living approximately 165 million years ago, this creature resembles a mix between an otter and a platypus. It not only moved on land but was also able to hunt in the water.

According to Live Science, the creature named Megacauda sungei lived in what is now Inner Mongolia, China. Its remains date back to the Jurassic period, and the research results were published in October 2026.

Its appearance was astonishing

According to scientists' estimates, the creature's length, including its tail, was about 50 centimeters, and its weight was around 1–2 kilograms. Its wide and flat tail helped it swim in the water. Its hind legs were also adapted for movement in an aquatic environment.

However, although its appearance resembled a modern platypus, its snout was not exactly like that of a platypus. Its sharp teeth were adapted for catching and eating small animals.

What did the ancient creature feed on?

Researchers discovered the bones of small vertebrates in its stomach area during the study of its remains. This indicates that Megacauda sungei fed on small animals. It may have hunted fish and aquatic salamanders.

According to scientists, it lived near water bodies and entered the water to search for food. It is also likely that it found shelter in burrows on land.

The most important discovery is related to its throat structure

The most surprising aspect of the remains is that the bone structures in the creature's throat were well preserved. As a result of studying them, scientists discovered that certain features of the swallowing process characteristic of mammals had already formed in very ancient times.

This discovery expands our knowledge of mammalian evolution and shows that animals living during the age of dinosaurs had a much more complex lifestyle than we thought.