“It’s not moving”: Citizen calls police for an injured deer — the truth amused everyone

·1·World
“It’s not moving”: Citizen calls police for an injured deer — the truth amused everyone

A funny and surprising incident occurred in the Czech city of Kladno. A local citizen, deeply concerned about the fate of an animal lying motionless at the edge of a forest, immediately called law enforcement. However, the police patrol that arrived at the scene was met with an unexpected sight — the “injured animal” turned out to be a simple wooden garden ornament. The Kladno Police Department released an official statement regarding the incident.

“It hasn’t moved for an hour”: A citizen’s anxious call

The incident demonstrated how much the local resident cared about animals:

  • A concerned witness: The man who called the police station reported that a deer-like creature (roe deer) in critical condition, possibly severely injured, was standing at the edge of the forest and needed urgent veterinary and rescue assistance;

  • An hour of patience and worry: The man expressed his sincerity, noting that he had carefully observed the animal for nearly an hour and was deeply alarmed that it had not moved at all during that time;

  • Swift action: The officers, who are responsive to calls regarding animals and wildlife, immediately dispatched a crew to the coordinates provided by the citizen.

Outcome: The “fake deer” at the edge of the forest and the unexpected discovery

Once the patrol officers arrived at the location, the situation turned out to be completely different:

  • The funny finale of the special operation: Upon reaching the edge of the forest, the police officers immediately spotted the “injured animal” from a distance;

  • The truth revealed: When they approached and examined the creature, it became clear that it was not only lifeless but had nothing to do with nature at all; it was a wooden decorative garden ornament placed by the homeowners;

  • Gratitude and a smile: Although the call turned out to be a false alarm, the police officers praised the citizen’s sense of responsibility and desire to save an innocent creature, thanking him with a smile for his vigilance.

In your opinion, is the citizen’s excessive caution and concern in this situation worthy of praise, or was it a hasty waste of police time? Personally, what would you have done if you saw a shape that hadn't moved for an hour from a distance? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Czech RepublicKladnoPoliceWildlifeFunny News
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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